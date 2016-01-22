© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Art Exhibition Celebrates Women's Photography For National Geographic

By Amy Green
Published January 22, 2016 at 1:00 AM EST
Jodi Cobb traveled the world documenting human trafficking. Photo by Amy Green
A new exhibition opens Saturday at the Orlando Museum of Art featuring the work of 11 National Geographic photographers, all of them women.

"Women of Vision" showcases National Geographic's best photography from the past decade, produced by women whose work took them from Saudi Arabia to Scandinavia.

Jodi Cobb spent a year documenting human trafficking.

"The story broke my heart every single day. I mean, I was in tears or in fear the entire time. Sometimes we would go into the brothels and photograph the most horrible situations you could possibly imagine. And we'd come back out, this is my interpreter and I, we would just sit in the car for a minute and just cry."

Nearly 100 photographs are part of the exhibition, which examines the diverse people, wildlife and landscapes of the world.

Kathryn Keane of National Geographic says it is a coincidence the work was done by women.

"We were really surprised at how many of those stories that mean a lot to everyone in the room were done by women. Because it had been traditionally a bit of a man's world, photojournalism. The work is hard. The work can be dangerous."

The exhibition ends in April.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
