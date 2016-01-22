Art Exhibition Celebrates Women's Photography For National Geographic

A new exhibition opens Saturday at the Orlando Museum of Art featuring the work of 11 National Geographic photographers, all of them women.

"Women of Vision" showcases National Geographic's best photography from the past decade, produced by women whose work took them from Saudi Arabia to Scandinavia.

Jodi Cobb spent a year documenting human trafficking.

"The story broke my heart every single day. I mean, I was in tears or in fear the entire time. Sometimes we would go into the brothels and photograph the most horrible situations you could possibly imagine. And we'd come back out, this is my interpreter and I, we would just sit in the car for a minute and just cry."

Nearly 100 photographs are part of the exhibition, which examines the diverse people, wildlife and landscapes of the world.

Kathryn Keane of National Geographic says it is a coincidence the work was done by women.

"We were really surprised at how many of those stories that mean a lot to everyone in the room were done by women. Because it had been traditionally a bit of a man's world, photojournalism. The work is hard. The work can be dangerous."

The exhibition ends in April.