After Ten Years, Search Continues For Jennifer Kesse

Ten years after the disappearance of Orlando woman Jennifer Kesse, her family is calling on the public for help police solve the case so the family can have closure.

Investigators believe Jennifer Kesse was abducted from her condo complex near the Mall at Millenia in 2006. Detectives located her car, and a security camera captured a person of interest who was never identified.

Despite thousands of tips reported to police and family, Kesse’s father Drew remains hopeful that someone may come forward.

"The answers are there," said Drew Kesse. "They’ve always been there we just haven’t been able to see them clearly yet and some day we will.”

Detectives are actively working the case and said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is re-examining evidence from Kesse’s car. Orlando Police Detective Teresa Sprague said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is re-examining evidence. She says new technology may uncover to new leads.

“A lot of the testing that’s been done can be redone with these new kits," said Det. Sprague. "We are concentrating on Jennifer’s vehicle. We think the answers probably there. So some of the things they have tested and have not been successful with we want to re submit to them.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.