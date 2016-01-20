Former Florida Gov. Bob Graham Calls For Water Bill Veto

Former Florida Gov. Bob Graham wants Gov. Rick Scott to veto a bill lawmakers say would rescue the state's troubled waterways. Scott is expected to sign the bill Thursday.

Graham says the bill would weaken protection of Florida’s water resources.

The former governor joins environment groups opposing the bill and sent Scott a letter detailing his disapproval.

Graham says the state's waterways are polluted and overtapped. He points to Silver Springs outside of Ocala, "which is the largest and best-known of the hundreds of springs in Florida, and there were predictions it might go dry in the next 20 or 25 years. That's the rate of decline."

Lawmakers approved the legislation during the session's first week, capping two years of work on the hundred-page bill. Supporters say it's a comprehensive reform of the state's water policy.

Scott's office says his plans for signing the measure are unchanged.