© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Florida Gov. Bob Graham Calls For Water Bill Veto

By Amy Green
Published January 20, 2016 at 10:43 AM EST
Photo courtesy Knight Foundation
Photo courtesy Knight Foundation

Former Florida Gov. Bob Graham wants Gov. Rick Scott to veto a bill lawmakers say would rescue the state's troubled waterways. Scott is expected to sign the bill Thursday.

Graham says the bill would weaken protection of Florida’s water resources.

The former governor joins environment groups opposing the bill and sent Scott a letter detailing his disapproval.

Graham says the state's waterways are polluted and overtapped. He points to Silver Springs outside of Ocala, "which is the largest and best-known of the hundreds of springs in Florida, and there were predictions it might go dry in the next 20 or 25 years. That's the rate of decline."

Lawmakers approved the legislation during the session's first week, capping two years of work on the hundred-page bill. Supporters say it's a comprehensive reform of the state's water policy.

Scott's office says his plans for signing the measure are unchanged.

 

Tags
Central Florida Newslegislaturewater billEnvironmentbob graham
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details