Intersection: Civil Rights, Past & Present

It’s been more than 50 years since the march on Washington, the high point of the civil rights movement in the 1960's as black Americans fought to desegregate.

Civil Rights battles are still being fought but with new voices and in new spaces.

As the nation reflects on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King in 2016, we sit down to talk with two Central Floridians who were on the front lines of the fight for equality in the 60's. Orange County’s first elected mayor, Linda Chapin, talks about what it was like for a white young woman who grew up in the South to be swept along in the Civil Rights movement.

And Reverend Nelson Pinder talks about how the fight for racial equality and his religious mission were entwined from the day he set foot in Orlando.

Then, Sam Sinyangwe, who grew up in Orlando, explains how for his generation, social media tools like Twitter have become invaluable in the struggle for Civil Rights. And he talks about how he uses data and mapping to help minority communities fight injustice.