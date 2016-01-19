Florida Looks To Expand Hemophilia Companies To Treat Expensive Disease

Hemophiliac patients on Medicaid could have more options for treatment in Florida this year.The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration is asking the federal government to allow three companies to provide care for patients with the rare blood-clotting disorder.

Florida officials are asking residents for input at meetings Tuesday and Thursday. Hemophilia is a rare disease where a patient’s blood doesn’t clot normally.

And while hemophilia is rare, treating it is expensive: an average of more than $130,000 per year for each patient. There are just 183 patients on Medicaid with hemophilia, but treatments for those 183 patients cost $24 million a year.

Florida wants the federal government to allow three vendors. That way, the state says it will be able to get the highest quality, lowest cost vendor.

Joseph Burke is a 36-year-old hemophiliac living in Clermont. He said companies often try to get him on new treatments.

“It’s crazy just how they try to woo you in and get you on their product," Burke said. "Once they have you in, it’s kinda like they got the golden ticket."

Burke said his drugs cost roughly $30,000 per month. See below for the time and place on the meetings:

Tuesday, January 19, 2016 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Agency for Health Care Administration

2727 Mahan Drive Building 3, Conference Room, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Conference Line: 1-888-670-3525; Participant Code: 371 527 4100#

Thursday, January 21, 2016 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Location: Agency for Health Care Administration

6800 North Dale Mabry Highway, Suite 220, Main Training Room, Tampa, FL 33614

Conference Line: 1-877-299-4502; Participant Code: 639 773 84#