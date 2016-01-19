© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: The Odds On FL Gambling Laws

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 19, 2016 at 2:54 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

The state Legislature is considering Governor Rick Scott’s high-stakes proposal to extend the gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The compact officially expired last July. In part, it authorized the Seminole Tribe to offer various types of gambling at its seven casinos across Florida. And some games could only be offered at Tribe-owned facilities. The rules differ in Miami-Dade and Broward County, where residents voted to allow slot machines at some pari-mutuels, or “racinos.”

90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says there’s a lot of money at stake.

Tags
fishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details