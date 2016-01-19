Fishkind Conversations: The Odds On FL Gambling Laws

The state Legislature is considering Governor Rick Scott’s high-stakes proposal to extend the gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The compact officially expired last July. In part, it authorized the Seminole Tribe to offer various types of gambling at its seven casinos across Florida. And some games could only be offered at Tribe-owned facilities. The rules differ in Miami-Dade and Broward County, where residents voted to allow slot machines at some pari-mutuels, or “racinos.”

90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says there’s a lot of money at stake.