Congressman Pledges Not To Fundraise, Asks Colleagues To Stop

Florida US Congressman David Jolly promises not to ask for money for his election campaign…and under a bill he’s proposing, his fellow lawmakers would follow suit.

Jolly is a Republican running for the US Senate seat Marco Rubio is vacating. That’s widely considered one of the year's most competitive – and expensive – Senate races.

But he’s swearing off fundraising for himself, leaving that to professional campaign fundraisers.

Jolly said he wants to spend more time on the business of legislating, and he wants his fellow lawmakers to do the same.

“I’m actually introducing legislation that would prohibit members of Congress from directly soliciting contributions from anyone,” he said.

Jolly’s bill, which he’s calling “The Stop Act,” would still allow elected federal officials to attend fundraisers and speak to donors.

Jolly faces Lieutenant Governor Carlos Lopez-Cantera and Congressman Ron DeSantis in the Republican primary. Democratic primary candidates are Congressmen Alan Grayson and Patrick Murphy.