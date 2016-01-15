© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Central Florida Teen’s 'Idol' Dream Comes True

By Crystal Chavez
Published January 15, 2016 at 12:45 PM EST
12400507_10107093969410310_3260587604598688514_n
15 year-old Michelle Marie Lecza at the WMFE studios.

15 year-old singer Michelle Marie Lecza of Daytona Beach wowed the judges during her audition on "American Idol" this month. She won the judges over with her rendition of LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue” wearing white boots and a baby blue dress.

"This is real instead of a dream this time! It's actually real; I just honestly, I couldn't believe it. The room was all cloudy and I was like actually up there singing in front of Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick, Jr., nothing's ever been more real than that moment," said Lecza.

Lecza talks to Spotlight about her favorite past contestants, how life has changed for her already and about this being Idol's final season. Click the player to listen!

