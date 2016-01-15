Spotlight: Central Florida Teen’s 'Idol' Dream Comes True

15 year-old singer Michelle Marie Lecza of Daytona Beach wowed the judges during her audition on "American Idol" this month. She won the judges over with her rendition of LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue” wearing white boots and a baby blue dress.

"This is real instead of a dream this time! It's actually real; I just honestly, I couldn't believe it. The room was all cloudy and I was like actually up there singing in front of Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick, Jr., nothing's ever been more real than that moment," said Lecza.

Lecza talks to Spotlight about her favorite past contestants, how life has changed for her already and about this being Idol's final season. Click the player to listen!