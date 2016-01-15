Sen. Nelson’s Liquid Nicotine Bill Heads To President’s Desk

A bill headed to President Obama’s desk would require child-proofing vials of liquid nicotine. U.S. Senator Bill Nelson filed the bill after hearing about a rise in children getting sick, and even dying from, liquid nicotine poisoning.

Liquid nicotine used in e-cigarettes comes in bright colors and fun flavors such as fruit punch, peppermint and gummy bear.

It’s sold in bottles children have been getting their hands on, and calls to poison controls centers have spiked. Many of the calls involved children under five, and that worries U.S. Senator Bill Nelson.

“If the cap is not childproof you get a drop on an infant, just on his skin, he’s going to get sick,” said Nelson.

Nelson’s bill requires child-resistant packaging for all vials of liquid nicotine sold in the U.S.