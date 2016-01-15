© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
NASA Picks Three Private Companies To Resupply Space Station

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 15, 2016 at 1:04 AM EST
Sierra Nevada's Dream Chaser joins SpaceX's Dragon and Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft in resupply the International Space Station starting in 2019. Photo: Sierra Nevada
NASA has announced the next round of private companies that will send supplies to the International Space Station.

Orbital ATK, SpaceX and Sierra Nevada each will each send launch at least 6 resupply missions to the International Space Station through 2024.

It’s part of a partnership among NASA and the private space companies to resupply the ISS from American soil.

SpaceX and Orbital ATK were contractors for the first round of commercial resupply missions. They sent a combined 35,000 pounds of supplies to orbit.

SpaceX and Sierra Nevada will launch cargo from Florida, while Orbital ATK will launch from both Florida and Virginia. Sierra Nevada's Dream Chaser could utilize the old Shuttle Landing Facility when coming back to Earth, says NASA.

The missions under this contract will begin in late 2019

