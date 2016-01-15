Florida Environmental Groups Call For Water Bill Veto

A collection of environmental groups are calling on Gov. Rick Scott to veto legislation approved this week aimed at rescuing Florida's troubled waterways.

The environmentalists say the water bill provides no new fixes for Florida's polluted and overtapped springs, rivers, lakes and estuaries.

St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman joined the Sierra Club, 1000 Friends of Florida and Florida Springs Council in protesting the measure.

"Unfortunately this policy that was approved by the House and Senate, it fails to ensure conservation. It fails to provide long-term protection of our rivers, streams, estuaries and lakes."

Lawmakers approved the legislation during the session's first week, capping two years of work on the 100-page bill. Supporters say it's a comprehensive reform of the state's water policy.

The governor's office says he plans on signing it during a ceremony next Thursday.