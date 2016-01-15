© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Environmental Groups Call For Water Bill Veto

By Amy Green
Published January 15, 2016 at 11:10 AM EST
The Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy Brevard County
A collection of environmental groups are calling on Gov. Rick Scott to veto legislation approved this week aimed at rescuing Florida's troubled waterways.

The environmentalists say the water bill provides no new fixes for Florida's polluted and overtapped springs, rivers, lakes and estuaries.

St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman joined the Sierra Club, 1000 Friends of Florida and Florida Springs Council in protesting the measure.

"Unfortunately this policy that was approved by the House and Senate, it fails to ensure conservation. It fails to provide long-term protection of our rivers, streams, estuaries and lakes."

Lawmakers approved the legislation during the session's first week, capping two years of work on the 100-page bill. Supporters say it's a comprehensive reform of the state's water policy.

The governor's office says he plans on signing it during a ceremony next Thursday.

 

 

Central Florida Newslegislaturewater billEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
