Orlando City Soccer: New Stadium Will Open For 2017 Season

Construction delays will keep Orlando City Soccer games at the Citrus Bowl for a little longer than planned.

The new stadium was supposed to open toward the end of this year, getting in a couple of games this season. But Orlando City Soccer president Phil Rawlins released a statement saying construction delays will push back that schedule until next year.

The Lions will start play at the new downtown stadium starting with the 2017 season.

The privately financed stadium will hold some 25,000 seats.