Intersection: A Tale Of Two Cities

2016 is a big year for national and state politics as the presidential election looms.

But there’s also a lot going on in city politics and cities are also reacting to profound changes - whether it’s changing demographics, new building or transportation going in.

We'll check in with two Central Florida cities that are riding a wave of change: Titusville, where mayor Jim Tulley talks us through the effects of the transformation underway with the space industry and Kissimmee, where Mayor Jim Swan explains the challenge and opportunity of a population boom.

It’s a tale of two cities on Intersection.

And later in the program, WFSU news director Lynn Hatter joins Intersection with a preview of Governor Rick Scott’s State of the State address to the legislature.