Fishkind Conversations: Inside 2016's Uneven Economic Start

Economic data from the first days of 2016 seem contradictory. On one side, there's the stock market - it had its worst opening week since 2011, down about 6% and losing almost $1.4 trillion in value. On the other side is the nearly 300,000 jobs added by US employers in December...that made for the best year in job creation since 1999.

So, should we be worried about the outlook for 2016? 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the answer is a little yes, a little no.

Hank's Highlights:

