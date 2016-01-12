© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Inside 2016's Uneven Economic Start

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 12, 2016 at 2:25 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
Economic data from the first days of 2016 seem contradictory. On one side, there's the stock market - it had its worst opening week since 2011, down about 6% and losing almost $1.4 trillion in value. On the other side is the nearly 300,000 jobs added by US employers in December...that made for the best year in job creation since 1999.

So, should we be worried about the outlook for 2016? 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the answer is a little yes, a little no.

Hank's Highlights:


  • The high level of stock selling  can have effects on the economy, even though it may appear to be a bit distant from central Florida's local situation.  However, it is important to keep in mind that the stock market is not the real economy, and that the market tends to be volatile at times like this, with bouts of overselling followed by rebounds

  • Average hourly earnings increased by just 2.5% in 2015 for employees in the private sector.  In the 1980s, 1990s, and mid-2000s, wage growth was averaging about 4% per year…but inflation was running between 2% and 3%, while today, inflation is essentially zero.  So, in real terms, wages have been growing at the same rate or even faster over the last 2 years than they did in those decades

  • At current levels, people will probably not cancel their Florida vacation plans, although visitors may spend a bit less than they otherwise would.  However, the drop in gas prices likely offsets the stock price effect, since people who drive to Florida for vacation will have a significant real savings, which they will probably spend

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
