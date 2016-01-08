© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Orlando Competition Judges The World's Best Quilts

By Crystal Chavez
Published January 8, 2016 at 12:15 PM EST
A Best-in-Show winning quilt. Photo courtesy of World Quilt Florida.
A quilting convention is taking place in Orlando this weekend. World Quilt Florida features workshops, competitions, and shopping.

"World Quilt Florida is the last stop for the World Quilt Competition which includes quilts from ten different countries. Each country is awarded [a] 'Best of Country' award. Quilts from all over the world will be on display including many from the United States, Great Britain, Australia, South Africa, as well as more," said Michael Marciante with World Quilt Florida.

Listen to 90.7’s interview with Marciante by clicking on the player at the top of this post.

Crystal Chavez
