Conversations: Limits On Trash Start In Bear-Weary Seminole County

Starting Friday, Seminole County will require bear-weary residents west of Interstate 4 to secure their trash.

That part of the county is considered the epicenter of bears roaming into neighborhoods and coming into contact with people.

Kipp Frohlich is a bear expert at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. He talked with 90.7's Amy Green about the role trash plays in luring bears into people's yards and what impact, if any, the recent bear hunt had on keeping bears away.