Conversations: Limits On Trash Start In Bear-Weary Seminole County

By Amy Green
Published January 8, 2016 at 6:40 AM EST
Wildlife authorities check a dead bear during Florida's bear hunt. Photo by Amy Green
Starting Friday, Seminole County will require bear-weary residents west of Interstate 4 to secure their trash.

That part of the county is considered the epicenter of bears roaming into neighborhoods and coming into contact with people.

Kipp Frohlich is a bear expert at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. He talked with 90.7's Amy Green about the role trash plays in luring bears into people's yards and what impact, if any, the recent bear hunt had on keeping bears away.

Central Florida NewsSeminole CountybearsEnvironmenttrash
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
