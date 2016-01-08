Cape Canaveral Lighthouse Open Again For Tours

After a couple of years of being off limits, the Cape Canaveral Lighthouse is again open to the public.

It’s the only lighthouse owned and operated by the Air Force, and for years the Air Force provided free tours. But the federal government shutdown back in June of 2013 brought those tours to an end.

Now the Air Force and Cape Canaveral Lighthouse Foundation have an agreement. For a fee, a local tour agency will bring visitors to the lighthouse as well as making stops at historic launch complexes and the Air Force Space and Missile History Center.

The tours run on Fridays and Saturdays.

The original lighthouse dates back to before the Civil War.