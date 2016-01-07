UCF Approves Key Agreement With Governor Rick Scott

UCF will not pitch its planned downtown campus to the Florida Board of Governors this month but the university has approved a key agreement with the governor. UCF is buying itself more time to raise $20 million … it’s raised $8 million of that so far. The college will kick in $20 million and is asking the state for the final $20 million.

UCF Vice President Grant Heston said some promising deals are in the works.“We’re very optimistic and I’d expect next week that we will be talking about some more,” said Heston

The UCF Board of Trustees' agreement with Governor Rick Scott's Office promises, among other items, no more requests for state funding until at least fiscal year 2018 if the state gives $20 million this year.

The governor vetoed $15 million for the downtown UCF campus last summer. UCF wants to open the campus in partnership with Valencia College by the fall of 2018.