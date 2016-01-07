Standoff In Melbourne Ends With Suspect In Custody

Law enforcement in Melbourne are thanking a local veterans advocate for his help during negotiations with an armed suspect during an overnight standoff.

The suspect, identified by police as Michael Thomas Taylor, who is believed to be a military veteran, surrendered and was taken into custody around 10.30 a.m. after barricading himself in the Coral Gardens apartment complex Wednesday night.

Police were sent to the apartment complex on a domestic disturbance call just after 11 p.m. The swat team and crisis negotiation team were called in after police were told the suspect was arming himself.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Melbourne police sergeant Sheridan Shelley said it was an 'intense' situation for the officers and the residents of the complex, with the suspect shooting in the direction of police, who returned fire.

"There's an extensive crime scene, with multiple gunshots being fired, creating damage to some of the fronts of the residences, windows and cars parked out in the lot."

He said one of the police cars was hit by a bullet.

"I did not see any bullet holes in that vehicle except one through the drivers window, directly through the window," said Shelley.

"That alone is extremely concerning that that may have been a target," he said.

"He was given multiple opportunities to come out and surrender, and instead engaged our officers in a firefight."

Other residents were evacuated from the Coral Gardens apartment complex during the standoff.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said it was lucky no one was hurt.

"We were very blessed today to have a citizen that's very involved with our veterans, that came forward and said I think I can help get him out of there," said Ivey.

"He was instrumental in giving our investigators and our negotiators a little bit of a background of who the subject was," said Shelley.