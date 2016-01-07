© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Proposal To Downlist Florida Manatee To Threatened Riles Advocates

By Amy Green
Published January 7, 2016 at 11:31 AM EST
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Manatee advocates are protesting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's proposal that the Florida manatee be downlisted from endangered to threatened.

Fish and Wildlife says improvements in the animal's habitat and population mean it no longer is endangered.

The federal agency says protections would remain in place for the manatee. But Katie Tripp of the Save the Manatee Club says the change in status would make it harder establish new protections.

"Basically what they said today is, We're OK with the status quo. We're OK that manatees are dying of red tide. We're OK that there's an unusual mortality event over in the Indian River Lagoon that hasn't been solved. We're OK that 80, 90 manatees a year are going to die of watercraft."

Fish and Wildlife established a 90-day public comment period, welcoming scientific and other information that will help the federal agency reach a final decision.

A public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20 in Orlando.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsmanateeEnvironmentu.s. fish and wildlife service
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details