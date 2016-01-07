© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando VA Gets One Step Closer To Opening Lake Nona Hospital

By Abe Aboraya
Published January 7, 2016 at 9:56 AM EST
The Orlando VA Medical Center opened eight surgical suites this week.
The Orlando VA Medical Center opened eight surgical suites this week.

More services opened this week at the new Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona.

Outpatient surgery and eight endoscopy suites opened at the $665-million-dollar hospital.

"We opened our surgery services here in Lake Nona," Strickler said. "That’s a core function for us to look to open the bed tower and emergency department and fully activate the medical center today."

The VA plans to open 134 patient beds and an emergency room in a few weeks. The Orlando VA still has more than 400 open jobs.

The VA is offering multiple specialties, like orthopedic surgery, vascular surgery and plastic surgery. The Central Florida area has more than 100,000 veterans.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrlando VAHealthHealth WMFEMedical City
Abe Aboraya
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details