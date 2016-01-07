Congressman Murphy Blames Mass Shootings on Washington Dysfunction

Congressman Patrick Murphy is calling President Barack Obama’s executive order for tougher gun laws long overdue. The democrat says with a spike in mass shootings across the country, background checks for gun buyers and licenses for gun sellers are key to preventing more homicides and suicides across the country.

“These are common sense measures that have the support of a bipartisan majority of Americans, and while this is a much needed first step, it is disappointing that executive action is needed in the first place,” he said in a conference call with other members of Congress who support President Obama's executive actions.

The democrat says Congress should have already put a plan in place requiring background checks for gun buyers and licenses for sellers.

“These actions are simply a step in the right direction. This is not a cure all. The dysfunction in Congress can’t be allowed to put the safety of regular Americans at risk," he said.

Murphy adds that states should invest more money in mental health care facilities.

The democratic congressman is running against Congressman Alan Grayson for Marco Rubio’s Senate seat.