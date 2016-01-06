Former State Attorney Norm Wolfinger Dies

Norm Wolfinger, state attorney for Seminole and Brevard counties for 28 years, died Tuesday night after battling cancer. His colleagues and friends remember him as an innovative victims’ rights advocate who was passionate and hardworking.

He was a disabled Vietnam vet and a graduate of the University of Florida’s law school. His successor, State Attorney for the 18th Judicial Circuit Phil Archer, said when he makes decisions he always thinks of the advice he got from his mentor.

“Just do the right thing, when you know the right decision to make because you know it’s the right thing to do, just do that and you will sleep very well at night,” said Archer.

Wolfinger garnered national attention during the Trayvon Martin case, which he eventually turned over to another state attorney after a talk with the governor.

Judge John Dean Moxley was a close family friend.

“He was just a good guy, an honest guy, a hardworking guy who everyone will miss greatly,” Moxley said.

Moxley said Wolfinger’s biggest case was against William Cruse who was put to death in 2009 for fatally shooting six people—including two police officers- in Palm Bay.

Wolfinger chose not to run for re-election in 2012.

Norman Wolfinger was 70 years old.