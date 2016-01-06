Florida Tornado Drill Considered A Success

Seminole County is calling Wednesday’s tornado drill a success. The statewide drill had residents taking shelter then sharing a selfie on Twitter.

Seminole County’s emergency manager Alan Harris says people from Tallahassee to Miami tweeted photos.

“We haven’t received a tornado in a long time, so we thought there may be some tornado amnesia. People don’t remember what it was like to go through a tornado,” said Harris. “But those that did participate you can tell they took it seriously, and they had some fun with it too, and that’s all part of getting prepared.”

El Nino raises the risk for tornado. Tornados killed 42 people in central Florida during an El Nino in 1998.