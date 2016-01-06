© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Casino Expansion, Sports Gaming Laws to Top Agenda at Florida Gaming Congress

By Renata Sago
Published January 6, 2016 at 1:30 AM EST
More than thirty gaming industry experts are in Orlando for the two-day 10th annual Florida Gaming Congress. Photo: Flickr.
More than thirty gaming industry experts are in Orlando for the two-day 10th annual Florida Gaming Congress. Photo: Flickr.

Casino executives, gambling experts, and policy gurus are in Orlando today and tomorrow to talk the future of gaming across the state. The 10th annual Florida Gaming Congress is expected to draw more than thirty industry leaders to discuss legalized gambling in Florida. Top agenda items include the state of the Florida lottery, sports gaming laws, the expansion of casinos, and the possible impact of the Seminole-State compact negotiations.

Tags
Central Florida NewsFlorida Gaming CongresscasinosFlorida lottery
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details