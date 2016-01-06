Casino Expansion, Sports Gaming Laws to Top Agenda at Florida Gaming Congress
Casino executives, gambling experts, and policy gurus are in Orlando today and tomorrow to talk the future of gaming across the state. The 10th annual Florida Gaming Congress is expected to draw more than thirty industry leaders to discuss legalized gambling in Florida. Top agenda items include the state of the Florida lottery, sports gaming laws, the expansion of casinos, and the possible impact of the Seminole-State compact negotiations.