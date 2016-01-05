Volusia County Teachers "Working To Contract" To Highlight Pay, Working Conditions

Volusia County teachers have once again started “working to contract.” That means only working the hours they are paid for and eliminating after-school meetings or activities.

Volusia Teachers Union President Andrew Spar said teachers want a contract settlement that addresses a lack of resources such as textbooks, a lack of competitive pay and school cleanliness.

“Coming back after the winter break we received quite a few pictures from teachers that show classrooms that are filthy, that weren’t cleaned during the break,” said Spar.

The district hired a new janitorial contractor this school year but some say things haven’t improved. In a statement, the district said teachers have a right to “work to rule” and that teachers will continue to provide students a quality education.

Spar said Volusia County teachers make less than other central Florida teachers at an average $43,000 a year.

This is the second time teachers “work to contract” in less than two years.

School Board Member Linda Cuthbert said the district suffers from a shortage of teachers, increased student enrollment and a lack of state funding.

“I’m very much distressed at the work to rule; I’m very sad about it. I don’t like to see everybody in such an uproar,” said Cuthbert.

Cuthbert said something has to give financially so the district can stay solvent. The board’s proposing higher health insurance costs. Board members will discuss contract negotiations at their meeting Tuesday in executive session.