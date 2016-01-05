Visit Orlando: Don’t Expect 2016 Tourism Numbers To Be As Dramatic As 2015

While 2015 was an historic year for tourism in central Florida, Visit Orlando says don’t expect this year to be as dramatic.

Visit Orlando CEO George Aguel said 33 million rooms were occupied last year, and the average room rate hit an all-time high of $113 a night.

International tourism was up last year, holiday tourism was robust, and so was the meeting and convention market.

Aguel said the boom exceeded his expectations, but growth could cool down this year. “Our feeling right now when you think about the increase in inventory that we have on the hotel side, might temper a little more its level of growth that we experienced in ‘15 over ‘14.”

Aguel said Orlando bucked national trends and saw growth in the number of Brazilian visitors, which is one of the area’s core markets.