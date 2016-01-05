Intersection: Legislative Look Ahead And The Expansion Of Gambling

Pretty soon lawmakers will flock back to Tallahassee to tackle open carry legislation, gambling, tax cuts and of course the state budget.

After a fractious 2015 marked by legal wrangling over redistricting and lawmakers butting heads over medicaid expansion, what’s in store for this session?

Jason Garcia from Florida Trend magazine discusses some of the challenges for Governor Rick Scott and lawmakers as they look to pass a budget and what lawmakers will be focused on for the 90 day session.

Then, we’ll take a closer look at one of the big issues for 2016: gambling in the sunshine state.

University of Central Florida political science professor Aubrey Jewett talks about the state’s compact with the Seminole tribe, and South Florida Senator Maria Sachs discusses her plan to establish a gaming commission.