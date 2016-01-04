© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
The Nemours Doctor Will See You Now ... At Osceola Regional Medical Center

By Abe Aboraya
Published January 4, 2016 at 11:56 AM EST
Nemours Children's Hospital is partnering with Osceola Regional Medical Center.
Nemours Children’s Hospital is partnering with a nearby competitor.

Osceola Regional Medical Center will have Nemours doctors and specialists provide care on site, under a deal announced Monday. The agreement will expand in summer, when Nemours doctors will staff a new 6-bed pediatric ICU unit at Osceola Regional Medical Center.

The deal is interesting in part because Osceola Regional’s parent company is for-profit HCA, while Nemours is owned by a charity.

Nemours was only 37 percent occupied in 2014, and lost $54 million on operations. Osceola Regional made $42.3 million in net income in the same year.

 

Abe Aboraya
