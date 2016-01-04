Orange County Removing As Many Illegal Road Signs As It Can

Orange County is raising its game to get rid of as many illegal road signs as possible. The signs advertise everything from weight loss to cheap divorces. And the county says it removes more than 100,000 of them a year.

Code Enforcement’s Bob Spivey said they’ll contract out workers to remove as many signs as they can, and do it as quickly as possible.

“Depriving these business of their illegal advertising in the right of way seems to be the thing they fear the most,” said Spivey. “The signs aren’t free, there’s a cost involved. I think removing these signs is the best hope we have to reduce this blight in the community.”

Orange County can issue citations that come with a $150 fine, but the courts are overwhelmed and don’t always follow up on enforcement.