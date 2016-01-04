Medical Tech Company Moves Headquarters from NYC to Orlando

A New-York based technology company is moving its headquarters to Orlando. The new business called SMRxT specializes in sensors that tell patients when to take their medication—and how much to take.

The move is part of the Orlando Economic Development Commission’s plan to attract more tech businesses to the area.

Dave Porter, senior vice president of the commission, says it took a year to secure SMRxT's move with help from partners like IQ Orlando, which is dedicated to bringing life science and health care-related businesses to Orlando.

“These things aren’t easy. Competition for these types of projects is fierce. And so, we’re very fortunate to land a technology company like this in life sciences.”

The company has 10 employees, but plans to add 55 more jobs by the end of 2017 when its manufacturing operations will be fully moved to Orlando. SMRxT's president Mike Huffer is expecting to cut costs nearly 40 percent.

“To get a life science company like this to come here will have a big impact and probably attract other life science companies to notice Orlando as a place to do business," says Porter.

He adds that the Orlando Economic Development Commission is working to attract other tech companies in aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing.