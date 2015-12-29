© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: The Economy In The Year Ahead

By Catherine Welch
Published December 29, 2015 at 10:46 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

The Florida economy got cooking this year – tourism is up, unemployment went down. Economic analyst Hank Fishkind checked in with 90.7’s Catherine Welch about the year ahead, but before they look forward, they look back.

Hank's Highlights:


  • Job growth in Orlando lead all other state metro areas with a gain of about 40,000 new jobs.

  • Deltona/Daytona Beach had job gains of 6,000, but it was markedly slower than in 2014.

  • Growth in real GDP for 2016 will likely accelerate to 3 percent or more based on continuing strong gains in employment, rising wages, higher consumption spending, and rising home construction.

Dr. Hank Fishkind is president of Fishkind and Associates. Hear him every Tuesday at 7:45am.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHank FishkindFishkind Economic Commentaries
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details