Fishkind Conversations: The Economy In The Year Ahead

The Florida economy got cooking this year – tourism is up, unemployment went down. Economic analyst Hank Fishkind checked in with 90.7’s Catherine Welch about the year ahead, but before they look forward, they look back.

Hank's Highlights:





Job growth in Orlando lead all other state metro areas with a gain of about 40,000 new jobs.

Deltona/Daytona Beach had job gains of 6,000, but it was markedly slower than in 2014.

Growth in real GDP for 2016 will likely accelerate to 3 percent or more based on continuing strong gains in employment, rising wages, higher consumption spending, and rising home construction.

