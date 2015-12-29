© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Central Florida's Heat Wave Expected To Break December Records

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 29, 2015 at 8:58 AM EST
hot-thermometer

Forecasters expect this to be the hottest December on record for Central Florida.

John Pendergrast of the National Weather Service in Melbourne explained the science behind the string of afternoon highs in the middle 80s. “We’ve had high pressure that has dominated the southeastern and eastern US and it has prevented any fronts from bringing us cooler weather,” he said. “That’s been the case for much of the last 30 to 45 days, so we’ve had a record-hot November and, it looks like, record-hot December as well.”

Pendergrast says Central Florida’s daytime temperatures normally hover near 71 degrees this time of year.

He expects a return to near-normal temperatures in early January, possibly this weekend.

The National Weather Service expects 2015 to be the hottest year overall since record-keeping began in 1892…not only for Central Florida and the state of Florida, but also across the globe.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
