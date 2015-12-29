© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Arborists Scale 2,000-Year-Old Bald Cypress In Reforestation Effort

By Amy Green
Published December 29, 2015 at 1:00 AM EST
Archangel Tree Archive wants to reforest the Earth by cloning the oldest trees. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Archangel Tree Archive wants to reforest the Earth by cloning the oldest trees. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Arborists climbed to the top of a 2,000-year-old bald cypress tree in Seminole County Monday.

They gathered clippings from the soaring cypress known as Lady Liberty as part of an effort to clone some of the world's oldest trees and rebuild depleted forests.

The idea is to rebuild forests using the genetics of the world's sturdiest trees.

Jake Millarch of the Archangle Ancient Tree Archive was one of three arborists who climbed Lady Liberty to gather clippings.

"It just gives you a different look at life too, right? Being 90 feet in the air in something 2,000 years old enjoying the eagle's vision is pretty darn cool."

The clippings will be flown to a lab. Most of the saplings will be planted in Seminole County.

Archangle Ancient Tree Archive has cloned hundreds of trees worldwide. Lady Liberty is in Big Tree Park feet where the older and larger Senator bald cypress burned down in 2012.

 

Central Florida NewsEnvironmentsenatorlady libertyBig Tree Park
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
