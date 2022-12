A big shake up at Orlando City Soccer. The man in charge of running all three teams, Orlando City, Orlando City B and the Orlando Pride is leaving.

The club’s board says Armando Carneiro is leaving for personal reasons and that Founder and President Phil Rawlins will assume his duties for the next several months—while the club looks for a new soccer operations leader.

Carneiro was hired in early November. He came from Portuguese club SL Benfica.