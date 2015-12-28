Diversity Takes Center Stage for United Arts of Central Florida

Spanish-language productions and diversity workshops are two of the ways United Arts of Central Florida will showcase the region’s cultural palette.

The organization raised more than $5.8 million this year to help fund more than fifty arts and culture groups. But executive director Flora Maria Garcia believes the arts community could reflect the diversity of central Floridians.

“We realize that there are a huge number of diverse communities here that our groups are not reaching and we want to make the arts accessible to everyone," she said.

United Arts has started hosting panels on diversity training. Garcia says targeted diversity marketing is going to be a "game changer."

“The groups are going to be open and inviting to the Hispanic, African-American, and Asian communities. And I think we’re going to see a lot of new people coming to the arts,” she added.

United Arts of Central Florida expects to increase its fundraising efforts from $5.8 million in 2016.