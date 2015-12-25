Intersection: D'Andrea Pelletier

D’Andrea Pelletier- The Opera Realtor- sings a couple of her favorite arias… including one that’s really about summer. Pelletier explain why 'Summertime', from Gershwin's opera Porgy and Bess fits right into the holiday spirit. And she sings a version of 'Ave Maria' that might not be so familiar to listeners.

D'Andrea Pelletier is a real estate agent- but her passion is music, which she studied at UCF.

She says she'll sometimes check out the acoustics of the properties she's showing.

"As cliche as it is- yes I do," says Pelletier.

"Before my clients come in, and if it's a high rise I'll just belt a really high note... and hope the neighbors don't hear!"

Pelletier says 'Summertime' by George Gershwin, is one of the songs she often sings around Christmas time.

"Maybe it's because we're in Florida and it feels like summertime still," she says.

But- she says- it fits perfectly with the holiday spirit.

"Now when I hear it, I just get so excited, because I think of my kids."