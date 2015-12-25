Intersection: Christmas Music

There’s a rich musical tradition that goes with Christmas Day- and if you’re out shopping- that music is inescapable from Thanksgiving all the way up to today - whether it’s the smooth warble of Michael Bublé or more traditional carols.

Today on Intersection- a selection of Christmas songs… some familiar… some surprising.

Opera singer D’Andrea Pelletier explains why this time of year she always comes back to a song that’s really about summer.

Folksy Orlando band Beemo tackle a punk classic- and a traditional Children’s favorite.

And Blues duo Mo’Mo Browne have an affinity for the holiday favorites- and they’re adding to the songbook with some original Christmas music too.

Whether you’re celebrating the holiday today with family and friends- or working- let Intersection unwrap some musical treats.