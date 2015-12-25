© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Beemo Play Christmas Songs

By Matthew Peddie
Published December 25, 2015 at 4:00 AM EST
(L-R) Dan Harshbarger, Matt Juliano. Tony Mickle and Justin Braun. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
(L-R) Dan Harshbarger, Matt Juliano. Tony Mickle and Justin Braun. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Beemo doesn't usually play Christmas music- but guitarist Dan Harshbarger says the band would like to record a Christmas album. 

Beemo stopped by WMFE to perform two songs- 'Here Comes Santa Claus', and the Ramones' 'Merry Christmas (I don't want to fight tonight).

While Christmas songs are new territory for the band- percussionist Justin Braun says his first experience performing holiday music was with Hanukkah songs, which he played at summer camp.

Beemo also perform one of their own compositions- The Laurel Wreath.

 

 

 

