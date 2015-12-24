© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
SunPass To Replace Old Transponders For Free by Jan. 1

By Amy Green
Published December 24, 2015 at 1:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy Florida's Turnpike
Photo courtesy Florida's Turnpike

If you’ve got an old SunPass transponder, it’s time to get a new one.

The Florida Turnpike will swap out the old transponders for free before Jan. 1, when they will no longer work.

More than a million transponders have been replaced since 2013.

Chad Huff of Florida's Turnpike says the switch is aimed at making the program more attractive in other states.

Already the transponders work in Georgia and North Carolina. Huff says SunPass wants to expand into more states.

The old transponders are battery-powered. Newer ones are energized at toll booths.

About 100,00 need replacing.

 

Central Florida Newssunpassflorida's turnpike
