More Items, Dead Fish Washing Up In Brevard County

First it was coffee, now Lysol, mascara, and cooking oil. Those are some of the items washing up along Brevard County beaches. Also, a couple hundred dead fish—Atlantic Threadfin Herring.

It’s suspected that the items came from containers that fell off of a barge earlier this month. Keep Brevard Beautiful is stepping up beach cleanups. Executive Director Tony Sasso said they’re focused on cleaning up Cocoa and Melbourne Beach and the beaches in Cape Canaveral.

“We were just seeing a dozen fish here and a dozen fish there. I’m told there are other areas of the county where there’s quite a few more,” said Sasso.

Fish and Wildlife is taking water samples to determine why the fish are dying. The Coast Guard is still investigating the case of the missing containers.

Meanwhile, on Christmas Eve hundreds of surfing Santas are planning to ride the waves at Cocoa Beach.