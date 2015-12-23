All Central Florida Shelter Pets Want For Christmas Is a Forever Home

Central Florida animal shelters are teaming up to try to adopt out 2,000 cats and dogs to forever homes this holiday season.

This month, Orange, Seminole, Osceola County Animal Services and the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando have been seeking homes for cats and dogs. In Orange County, dogs are typically $55 and cats $40, but they’re now being adopted out for $12. Before you wrap a bow on a furry feline or pup, give it some good thought. Orange County Animal Services’ Carolina Devine reminds people pets are long-term responsibilities so don’t give someone a pet as a surprise.

“So we encourage anyone who’s wanting to adopt a pet for a friend or a family member to bring that friend and family member to the shelter so they can meet it in person as well, make sure it’s a good fit for them,” said Devine.

Another option is to give someone a gift certificate for a shelter pet that they can then use the week after Christmas. Orange County has more than 200 cats and 150 dogs waiting for forever homes.