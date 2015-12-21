© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Volusia County Artificial Reefs Deemed A Success

By Amy Green
Published December 21, 2015 at 1:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Volusia County is cheering the success of a series of artificial reefs established earlier this year.

They are the shallowest and nearest-shore artificial reefs in northeast Florida.

The reefs are located off the coast of New Smyrna Beach and Daytona Beach Shores.

And Joe Nolin of Volusia County's Coastal Division says they were covered with barnacles a month after they were created back in July.

"It was just incredible how quickly the material colonized on the reef and began to attract fish, shrimp and crab including mangrove snapper, Atlantic spadefish, ocean triggerfish and gray triggerfish."

The reefs are constructed of 5,200 tons of waste from an Interstate 95 widening project and other construction.

Nolin hopes the reefs attract nearshore fishermen, kayakers and paddle boarders.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
