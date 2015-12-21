© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
SpaceX Sticks The Landing

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 21, 2015 at 5:09 PM EST
cwy6exmxiaaq5xz

SpaceX successfully launched and landed  a Falcon 9 rocket. It’s a historic event for the private space company.

About ten minutes after liftoff Monday night, a Falcon 9 rocket was safely back at Cape Canaveral.

It’s the first time the private space company SpaceX successfully recovered a spent rocket. Previous attempts to land the first stage on a barge were close – but ended in failure.


SpaceX joins the ranks of another private space company – Blue Origin – in returning a spent rocket.

The launch marks the first since an International Space Station resupply launch ended in failure back in June. Since then, SpaceX tweaked the design of the Falcon 9 rocket.

Monday’s primary mission was to deploy 11 communication satellites into orbit, which was a success.

SpaceX could begin resupply missions to the I-S-S as early as February.

