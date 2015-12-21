SpaceX Eyes Monday To Return To Flight

SpaceX is eyeing a return to flight Monday. The Falcon 9 rocket launch will be the first since an earlier attempt exploded shortly after liftoff this summer.

Teams completed an engine test Friday, and founder Elon Musk called it a success.





SpaceX is deploying 11 communication satellites for New-Jersey based Orbcomm. The launch window opens at 8:29 PM. There’s an 80-percent chance that the weather will cooperate

If this launch is successful, SpaceX could resume commercial resupply missions for the International Space Station as early as February.

The private space company will attempt landed the spent rocket on a target on land