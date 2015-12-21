Orlando Magic Contributing $1.5 Million For UCF Downtown Campus

The Orlando Magic has pledged $1.5 million toward UCF’s downtown campus. This is the first major private donation for it. UCF spokesman Chad Binette said it’s important the Magic was the first private entity to step up.

“I think a lot of times with fundraising, that first gift is really critical and once people see someone else step forward and make a generous gift like the Magic has done, that can spiral and we’re hopeful that that will happen here,” said Binette.

The first building will cost $60 million. The university is trying to raise $20 million in private donations and wants $20 million from the state. UCF and Valencia will share the new space. About 7,700 students are expected to enroll.

Last session, the governor vetoed $15 million the legislature had approved for UCF’s downtown campus.