OCPS Food Giveaway Helps Families Over The Winter Break

Orange County Public Schools will give away food to needy children and their families this Saturday. OCPS says the winter break can leave some families struggling to get enough to eat.

The school district is teaming up with Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida for its 7th. annual holiday food giveaway. OCPS says about 70% of children in the county’s public schools qualify for free meals. During the holidays food costs go up, and many of them will run short.

Second Harvest’s Vice President of Development Greg Higgerson said they’ll supply about 30 pounds of food to 1,300 families.

“It’s been a pretty steady amount of pounds out the door to these families each year, but it’s not necessarily based on the need," said Higgerson.

"I’m sure if we were able to do that it would be a much, much higher distribution.”

The food giveaway kicks off at 10am Saturday at Evans High School- along with Cheney, Winegard, Rock Lake and Little River Elementary schools.