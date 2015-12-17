USO Coming To Orlando International Airport

The USO Central Florida is getting ready to build a welcome center at the Orlando International Airport.

More than 10,000 troops pass through the airport on any given week. And those soldiers, sailors and marines are looking for a place to stay between flights.

The major theme parks chipped in to help raise $300,000 to build the welcome center. USO Central Florida executive director Peter Giusti said Tampa’s airport has a USO, Orlando needs one too.

“We always get a phone call saying, ‘is there a USO center, we plan on having a long hold between our departures or arrivals and do you have a center in Orlando,” said Giusti.

Construction on the Orlando airport USO is set to begin early next year. Giusti hopes to raise the money needed to furnish it and open the doors either on Memorial Day or July 4th.