Unseasonably Warm Weather in Orlando Sets Record

Fall is winding up to be the warmest on record in Orlando.

Meteorologists attribute the unseasonable weather to a persistent high pressure ridge over the Atlantic Ocean.

A high pressure ridge is a dome of warm air that typically weakens, allowing cooler air from Canada to migrate south.

Tony Cristaldi of the National Weather Service says the three-month period from September to November was the hottest ever. He says November was especially hot.

"To have a persistent heat wave so to speak to last that long especially this late in the year is almost unprecedented."

This year also is poised to be the warmest year on record.

Cooler weather is forecast for the weekend, but highs will be back in the 80s for the start of winter next week.