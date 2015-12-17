© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Unseasonably Warm Weather in Orlando Sets Record

By Amy Green
Published December 17, 2015 at 1:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Fall is winding up to be the warmest on record in Orlando.

Meteorologists attribute the unseasonable weather to a persistent high pressure ridge over the Atlantic Ocean.

A high pressure ridge is a dome of warm air that typically weakens, allowing cooler air from Canada to migrate south.

Tony Cristaldi of the National Weather Service says the three-month period from September to November was the hottest ever. He says November was especially hot.

"To have a persistent heat wave so to speak to last that long especially this late in the year is almost unprecedented."

This year also is poised to be the warmest year on record.

Cooler weather is forecast for the weekend, but highs will be back in the 80s for the start of winter next week.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmentwinterwarm
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details