Orange Co. Among Large School Districts Receiving Email Threat

By Catherine Welch
Published December 17, 2015 at 8:58 AM EST
Orange County Public Schools got an email threat Thursday morning similar to the ones sent to other large districts including Miami-Dade, L.A. and New York.

Orange County notified law enforcement and students remained in class. Authorities deemed this threat not credible.

Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says staff found the email this morning in a general mailbox that isn’t checked overnight. “It is our belief that children are safe in our schools,” she said. “We’re asking parents not to react and that they will also be safe in schools tomorrow.”

Police have added extra schools patrols out of an abundance of caution. The district says some parents decided to pull students from class but there have not been mass exits.

Authorities are asking community members to be aware and vigilant.

Central Florida NewsOrange County Schools
